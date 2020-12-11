Spread the love



















Indore power dept officials to use e-vehicles

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Electricity company officials of Madhya Pradesh’s commercial city Indore will use electric vehicles starting 2021.

A charging station to power up these vehicles is being set up at the Polo Ground here.

Along with the managing director of Madhya Pradesh Western Region Power Distribution Company, six other officials of the headquarters will also use e-vehicles in the new year to promote and send out an “environment-friendly” message.

These e-vehicles neither emit smoke nor make much noise.

Seven e-vehicles have been bought and placed at the company headquarters. Preparations have been made to build a charging station. Both will be done by next month.

Managing Director Amit Tomar said “e-vehicle is the demand of time, and it has more importance in a Smart City like Indore. That is why we have decided to adopt e-vehicle.”