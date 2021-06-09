Spread the love



















‘Indori Ishq’ shows infidelity from male perspective: Director Samit Kakkad



Mumbai: Samit Kakkad, director of the upcoming teenage romance web series “Indori Ishq”, says the story looks at infidelity from a different angle, where the boy is cheated by the girl and is expected to move on.

The story revolves around the unrequited love of a young guy who ends up the victim in an unfaithful relationship. The narrative tries to explore how the rules of commitment and being faithful in a relationship are drastically different for the sexes.

“Relationships can sustain only if both individuals are equally invested in making it work. With ‘Indori Ishq’, we’ve highlighted how Kunal (the protagonist) falls prey to the cheating ways of Tara but he’s so madly in love that he is willing to overlook her infidelity. He’s on the verge of losing his self-respect and he unwittingly pushes himself into a world of pain. However, the reactions from society would have been far worse had the tides been turned in Tara’s favour and it is this stereotype that we are aiming to shatter with this narrative,” Kakkad said.

The nine-episodic series features Ritvik Sahore and Vedika Bhandari, and it releases on MX Player on June 10.

