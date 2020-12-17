Spread the love



















Industrialist R N Shetty passes away

Bengaluru (UNI) : Noted industrialist, Educationist and social worker R N Shetty died of heart attack at his residence on Thursday. He was 92.

Shetty’s mortal remains will be kept in the RNS Engineering College premises at Uttarahalli for enabling people to pay their last respects. Last rites will be held in the evening, according to family sources.

Shetty born at Murudeshwar in Uttara Kannada district, had been involved in religion, culture, spirituality, medical, hospitality, housing, industrial, employment, commercial, education, infrastructure, power and irrigation.

He had established an infrastructure company in 1961. He successfully executed many projects including Hidkal Reservoir, Thattihalla Reservoir, Supa Dam, Gerusoppa Reservoir, Mani Dam, Varahi Hydel Power Project, Konkan Railway Tunnel, Construction of National Highways etc.,

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has condoled death of Shetty. The Chief Minister has sent his condolence message to the bereaved family.

Legislative Assembly Speaker Vishweshwara Hegde Kageri has also condoled the death of Shetty.