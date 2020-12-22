Spread the love



















Industry and Academia should Formally get Married – Ullas Kamath

Mangaluru: To facilitate entrepreneurship, industry and academia should properly get married, said Joint Managing Director of Jyothy Laboratories Ullas Kamath here on Monday.

Speaking at a webinar on ‘How to become a successful entrepreneur’ by Nitte (Deemed to be University) Institution Innovation Council (IIC), Ullas Kamath said that when industry and academia collaborate, new thoughts emerge. With the experience of working professionals, fresh thoughts from students and academicians can give fruitful results.

“To become a successful entrepreneur education is the best investment. Earlier it was believed that experience would make a good entrepreneur. Experience with aid from education makes a better entrepreneur” he added.

Spirituality in work: “Spirituality is the best policy you can practice. Creating more jobs will create a good neighbourhood. When you find happiness in the faces of youth, as an entrepreneur, you are satisfied. Small enterprises are creating more jobs in India. They are running the economy. At present, one million jobs are needed per month. The aftermath of Covid – 19 crisis have created much need for employment”, he opined.

“In the coming years, youth in India will become rich, and the rich will become super-rich. But to achieve this, more emphasis must be given to Technology, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning. This will boost the growth speed”, he said.

Vice-Chancellor, Nitte (DU) Prof. Satheesh Kumar Bhandary in his opening remarks, said, “India is lagging behind when we speak of research and innovation. Entrepreneurship will speed up when we strengthen these areas”.

Director, Technical Research, President of IIC, Nitte (DU), Prof. Srinikethan moderated Webinar. Prof. C.S. Shastry, Principal, Nitte Gulabi Shetty Memorial Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences (NGSMIPS), Nitte (DU) thanked the guests.