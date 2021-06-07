Spread the love



















Infant Jesus Shrine- Bikarnakatte Donated Over 200 Food Kits to the Needy

Mangaluru : Infant Jesus Shrine, Bikarnakatte, Mangaluru in the early morning of Monday, 7 June distributed food grains to the needy people. A large number of people gathered in the shrine to receive the help.

More than 200 food kits were donated without making any distinction of race, creed, religion and age. Fr. Charles Serrao ocd, Fr. Rovel D’Souza ocd and other priests and brothers of the shrine were present.

