Infant Jesus Shrine Carmel Hill Celebrates Konkani Manyatha Divas with an Antique Exhibition

Mangaluru: Konkani Manyata Divas is the inclusion of Konkani as an official language in the Eighth Schedule of the Indian Constitution in 1992. Naman Ballok Jesu organized an Exhibition of a collection of age-old items at Infant Jesu Hall on August 24 2023, on the occasion of Konkani Manyata Divas.

An Exhibition of Antiques was declared open at the Infant Jesus campus on Thursday, the 24th of August 2023, at 8:30 a.m. with the hosting of the Konkani flag by Roy Castelino. Editor of Naman Ballok Jesu Fr. Ivan Dsouza welcomed the dignitaries with a flower bouquet. Roy Castelinho (Ex-president of Konkani Sahitya Academy), Maxim Ludwig Bondel (Writer and Drama Director), Fr Melvin D’cunha (Superior, St. Joseph’s Monastery), Fr. Stefan Pereira(Shrine Director) and Fr. Ivan D’souza (NBJ Editor) was on the dais. A Konkani song was sung by the theology brothers.

Thereafter, those present proceeded to the Shrine Hall in a procession. Fr. Melvin D’cunha inaugurated the exhibition by cutting the ribbon. A Video Presentation was given, in which Maxim Ludwig explained the names and uses of all the items that were once used by our ancestors but are now slowly fading away. A Quiz was held based on Konkani Culture. The exhibition had a display of 150 antique items. Infant Jesus devotees expressed their views and appreciation on the display of the collection of antiques used by our forefathers which brought back childhood memories.

The event was worth the efforts of Fr. Ivan D’Souza and the team, as people came in large numbers throughout the day and benefited from it.

