Infant Jesus Shrine Feast Triduum Concludes

Mangaluru: Infant Jesus feast at the Shrine at Birkarnakatte concluded on January 16. Thousands of devotees flocked the shrine the whole day to thank the Infant Jesus. In the morning Fr Ashwith Crasta, Fr Nelson Almeida, Fr Alvito Fernandes, Fr Vijay Machado, Patrick Lobo, Wilferd Rodrigues, Canute D’Souza, Gregory D’Souza, Michel Monis, Fr Paul Melwin D’Souza Episcopal Vicar for Religious Mangalore diocese, and Rt. Rev. Dr Aloysius Paul D’Souza (Retd. Bishop of Mangalore) presided over the masses throughout the day. A huge number of priests also took part in the mass.

Fr Charles Serrao and Fr Rovel D’Souza, thanked all people including volunteers, donors, police personals, politicians and all officers. After the mass, a short Eucharistic procession was held.

All faithful had to follow the Covid-19 rules. Girija healthcare helped the shrine and all the faithful to maintain sanitization.