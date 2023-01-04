Infant Jesus Shrine Holds Hore Kanike, CP Shashi Kumar Hoists Feast Flag

Mangaluru: Ahead of the annual feast of Infant Jesus (Jan 14 & 15) at Bikarnakatte, ‘Hore Kanike’, an offertory procession was held on, January 4, 2023.

After having participated in a prayer service held by Fr Lancy Lewis at the Kaikamba-Bikarnakatte Grounds, Fr Charles Serrao flagged off the procession from Kaikamba to the Infant Jesus Shrine. Many faithful participated in the colourful offertory procession made up of offertory materials provided by different community contributors, which will be used for the noon meals that will be served on all the novena days.

Fr Rovel D’Souza welcomed the gathering. Fr James D’Souza, Vicar-Forein, led the prayer service ahead of the flag hoisting. Police Commissioner of Mangalore Commissionerate, N Shashi Kumar IPS, hoisted the flag and gave an official nod to the novenas and the feast of Infant Jesus.

Addressing the gathering, Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar said, “The Carmel hill Mangalore where Infant Jesus Shrine exists has become a source of peace and serenity. The Christian community at large maintains an ecosystem of peace and brotherhood.” He wished all gathered a pleasant year ahead with the blessings of Infant Jesus.

A few dignitaries and well-wishers were felicitated and their service was acknowledged. Ivan D’Souza (Former MLC), Naveen D’Souza (MCC Opposition Leader), Kavya Nataraj Alva (Shivabagh Corporator), Kishore Kottari, (Padavu central Corporator), Bhaskar K, (Padavu east corporator), Keshava, (Maroli corporator), A C Vinayaraj, (Ashokanagar corporator), Lancelot Pinto, (Bejai corporator) Ramesh Kandettu (Nominated corporator), Fr Charles Serrao (Superior, St Joseph’s Monastery) and Fr Rovel D’Souza (Shrine Director) were also present.

Fr Rovel thanked the gathering assuring prayers for all devotees. Fr Stephen Pereira and Fr Ryan Pinto compered the programme.

“They returned by another route” is the theme of the year, for reflection, and it encourages people to cling to the Biblical way rather than the ways of the world. The Novena Masses will start on January 5 and last for nine days. There will be a total of nine masses held each day attended by believers. The annual feast will be held on January 14 and 15, 2023.

