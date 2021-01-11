Spread the love



















Infant Jesus Shrine Mangalore completes 25 Years

Mangaluru: One of the icons of Mangalore, the Infant Jesus Shrine completes 25 years today. All these years the Shrine has been an abode of peace and place to seek God’s favour. Irrespective of religions and cast people have flocked to this holy Shrine. It’s a place known for devotion to Infant Jesus also a place of miracles. Most of the miracles have been the gift of children parents have received. After losing hope in medicine, many couples have visited the Shrine, prayed for the gift of children, and most of them have received this favour. It is also a place of miracles for other ailments. Many critical ailments have been cured miraculously.

Today is the 7th day of the Novena. Fr. Maxon Dabre, Fr. Ajith Rodrigues, Fr. Lesly OP, Fr. Alex, Fr. Ivan Dzouza Fr. Jeevan Tauro were the main celebrants of the day. This day was dedicated to married couples. Many faithful received the blessings of the Lord.