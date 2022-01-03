Infant Jesus Shrine to Hold Annual Feast from January 14 to 16

Mangaluru: The Annual Feast of Infant Jesus at the Infant Jesus Shrine, Carmel Hill, Bikarnakatte – Mangaluru will be celebrated on Jan 14,15 & 16, 2022.

1. Festal Celebration:

The Festal Mass on Jan 14 at 10:30 a.m will be presided over by Rev. Fr Pius James D’Souza OCD Definitor General, Rome, and at 6:00 p.m. will be presided over by Most Rev. Peter Paul Saldanha, Bishop of Mangalore.

The Festal Mass on Jan 15 at 10:30 a.m. will be presided over by Rev. Fr Clifford Fernandes Parish Priest, Holy Cross Church Kulshekar, Mangalore and at 6:00 p.m. will be presided over by Very Rev. Maxim Noronha, Vicar General of Mangalore Diocese.

The Festal Mass on Jan 16 at 10:30 a.m. will be presided over by Most Rev. Henry D’Souza Bishop of Bellary and at 6:00 p.m. will be presided over by Rev.Fr. Rovel D’Souza, Director of Infant Jesus Shrine, Mangalore.

There will be Masses all through the day too on 14 Jan. Mass in Konkani will be celebrated at 6:00 a.m. 7:30 a.m. in English, 9:00 a.m. in Konkani and 1:00 p.m. in Kannada. Mass for the sick and the aged will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. in Konkani. The Festal Mass on the Second day (Jan 15): 6:00a.m. 7:30 a.m. 9.00a.m. in Konkani; 10:30- Mass for the Children & 1.00 pm in Konkani. The Festal Mass on the Third day (Jan 16): 6:00 a.m. in Konkani, 7:30 a.m. in English, 9:00 a.m. in Konkani, 1:00 p.m. in Malayalam and 6:00p.m. Mass in Konkani.

Formal Inauguration

The formal inauguration of the festivity will be done by hoisting the flag on Jan 4, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. after the Mass.

Nine Days Novena

In preparation for the Annual Feast, nine days Novena Prayers are held from Jan 5 to Jan 13 during which we have 9 Masses every day. Masses are as follows: In the morning at 6:00, 7:30, 9:00 and 10:30 in Konkani; At noon 1:00 p.m. in Konkani; In the evening at 4:00 in Malayalam, 5:00 in English and 7:30 in Kannada. The main mass at 6:00 pm will be celebrated in Konkani in the open air.

Covid Precautions:

Infant Jesus Shrine abiding by the Government regulations on Covid-19 is keen on providing safety to the people in its premises. The Place of worship will be sanitized and clean drinking water and other facilities will

be provided to all pilgrims and special prayers will be offered for the protection from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Rev. Fr. Rovel D’Souza, Director of the Shrine released the press release to the media fraternity

We wish all Happy New Year 2022