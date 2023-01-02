Infant Jesus Shrine to Hold Annual Feast on Jan 14 & 15

Mangaluru: The Annual Feast of Infant Jesus at Infant Jesus Shrine, Carmel Hill, Bikarnakatte – Mangaluru will be celebrated on Jan 14 &15, 2023.

Festal Celebration:

On January 14, the Festal Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 am and Fr Daniel Veigas, OP, Episcopal Vicar will preside over. On the same day, the evening mass will be celebrated at 6:00 pm and Dr Deepak Valerian Tauro, Aux Bishop of Arch-Diocese of Delhi will preside over.

The Festal Mass on Jan 15 at 10.30 am will be presided over by Most Dr Pius James D’Souza, Definitor General, Rome and at 6:00 pm will be presided over by Fr Maxim Noronha, Vicar General, Mangalore.

There will be Masses all through the day too on 14 Jan. Mass in Konkani will be celebrated at 6:00 am, 7:30 am in English, 9:00 am in Konkani and 1:00 am in Kannada. Mass for the sick and the aged will be celebrated at 10:30 am in Konkani. The Festal Mass on the Second day (Jan 15): 6:00 am, 7:30 am, and 9:00 am in Konkani; 10:30 Mass for the Children & 1:00 pm in Malayalam (Latin Rite) and 4:00 pm Malayalam (Syro Malabar Rite).

Formal Inauguration

The formal inauguration of the festivity will be held on Jan 4, 2023, at 4.00 pm with the votive offering procession beginning at Jayashree Gate followed by flag hoisting.

Nine Days Novena

In preparation for the Annual Feast, nine days of Novena Prayers are held from Jan 5 to Jan 13 during which we have 9 Masses every day. Masses are as follows: In the morning at 6:00, 7:30, 9:00 and 10:30 in Konkani; At noon 1:00 pm in Konkani; In the evening at 4:00 in Malayalam, 5:00 in English and 7:15 in Kannada. The main mass at 6:00 pm will be celebrated in Konkani in the open air. Eucharistic Adoration will be conducted daily from 11:30 am to 12:45 pm.

Anna Santarpane

The meal will be served to the devotees on all the days of the novena.

Fr Charles Serrao OCD, Superior, St. Joseph’s Monastery, Fr Rovel D’Souza OCD, Director, Infant Jesus Shrine, Mangalore, Fr Stephen Lobo, Director and Carmel Kiran Media Stanely Bantwal, Bikarnakatte were also present during the press meet.

For more information Contact:

Fr Rovel D Souza Director, Infant Jesus Shrine, Mangalore

Mobile: 8970463162