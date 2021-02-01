Spread the love



















Infant Mary Parish Bajjodi Celebrates 6 Anniversary

Mangaluru: Infant Mary Parish on completing six years celebrated its Annual Feast with great fervour on Sunday the 31st of January 2021.

The celebrations began with the Felicitation to the sponsors. The benefactors and sponsors of the feast were honoured with blessed candles by the Parish Priest Fr Ivan D’Souza at 9:45 am, followed by the Solemn Eucharistic celebration at 10:00 am. Fr Paul Melwyn D’Souza, OFM Cap. (Episcopal Vicar for Religious) was the main celebrant. Seven other priests concelebrated the Eucharist. The Holy Mass was followed by few games organised by the ICYM & PPC members that brought in a fun-filled atmosphere.

The parish community got together for the cultural programme that made the anniversary celebrations eventful and memorable. The cultural programme began at 6:00 pm with a prayer song by the choir group followed by a stage programme. Vice President Prakash Saldanha extended a warm welcome to the dignitaries and all those gathered. Secretary of the Parish Council Irene Pinto presented the Parish Annual Report for the year 2020. The Chief Guest of the evening was Superior, St. Joseph’s Monastery, Fr Charles Serrao. Fr Patrick Lobo, Fr Rayan Pinto, Corporator Keshav, Vice President of the Parish Council Prakash Saldanha, Secretary Irene Pinto, President of the Cultural Committee Ashritha D’Souza were the others on the dais.

In his message, Fr Charles Serrao said that he was pleased to be a part of a parish, which in just five years, has etched an appreciable place in the diocese with its active participation and success in various activities. Prizes were distributed to the winners of various online and games competitions held during the year. Fr Patrick gave a beautiful message to the parishioners based on the theme ‘To build a parish community by the inspiration of St. Joseph and Mary. Fr Charles Serrao, Fr Ivan D’Souza, Fr Patrick Lobo, Vice President and Secretary of the Parish Council honoured Francis Maxim Moras who received the ‘Rajyotsava Award’ for his selfless service as a Deputy Chief Warden.

A lucky draw of the games coupons was held, and the lucky winner was awarded a cash prize of ₹2000/-. Parish Priest Fr Ivan D’Souza thanked the parishioners for their constant support and requested the same in the future. The stage programme was compered by Roopa Cutinho. Fr Rayan Pinto proposed the vote of thanks. The cultural programme that followed consisted of Dances by Children, ICYM members and Ladies. Santosh and team brought in the cheer with a small comedy skit. Prabhas Pinto compered the programme. The “Parish day” celebration was truly a wonderful one that brought all the parishioners together as one family and was enjoyed and appreciated by all those present.