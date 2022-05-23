Infant’s body being scratched by dogs found in Shimla



Shimla: The body of a newborn baby being scratched by dogs was found in Himachal Pradesh’s Shimla.

The body was discovered in an under-construction building in Unagar panchayat area of Shimla’s Mehli after some people who were passing by the building noticed it.

After receiving the information, the police, accompanied by foresic team and dog squad, rushed to the spot and took the body in its custody. The body was later sent for post-mortem and investigation has been initiated, officials said.

Panchayat head Surendra Sharma said that he reached the spot immediately after receiving the information and informed the police about it.

The identity of the newborn and who threw the body is yet to be ascertained.