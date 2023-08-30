Infighting in BJP: Former min Renukacharya says K’taka will soon become BJP-Mukt

The infighting within the Karnataka Bharatiya Janata Party has continued with M.P. Renukacharya, a former minister and close confidante of former chief minister B.S. Yediyurappa, stating that the state would soon be ‘BJP-Mukt’.



Speaking to reporters, Renukacharya stated, “We had thought of making Karnataka Congress-Mukt. But, going by what is happening, the state will become BJP-Mukt’ instead soon.”

Renukacharya had a meeting with chief minister Siddaramaiah and Dy CM D.K. Shivakumar. Later, he said that he had met them to get projects for his constituency. He charged that there is no concept of social justice in the BJP. “The party is controlled by someone at a remote place. If this continues, the party will be destroyed,” he said.

He said that the BJP leaders are living under an illusion and they should come out of it. The senior leaders must understand that sidelining Yediyurappa in 2013 and 2023 has proved costly for the party.

He also questioned the decision of the party to give tickets to 72 new faces. “What was the necessity?” Renukacharya asked.

He dubbed the denial of tickets to former CM Jagadish Shettar and Dy CM Laxman Savadi as a blunder.

Even after two years, the state president of the party in Karnataka has not been appointed. The Leader of Opposition has not been named. Yediyurappa has been made the member of the Central Parliamentary Board and the Central Election Committee for namesake, he charged.

