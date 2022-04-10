Infighting in Trinamool aggravates over recruitment scam



Kolkata: The ongoing controversies surrounding the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) recruitment irregularities, and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the issue, is aggravating the internal feud within the ruling Trinamool Congress in the state.

On Tuesday, Trinamool Congress’ state general secretary and the party spokesman, Kunal Ghosh made a statement indirectly holding the party general secretary and erstwhile state education minister, Partha Chatterjee (currently the state commerce and industries minister), answerable for the WBSSC scam.

On Saturday morning, a senior member in the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led cabinet, Firhad Hakim came forward in defence of Chatterjee, questioning the authority of Ghosh in raising such questions.

“Kunal is a not a member of the state cabinet. Running the government is a joint-responsibility of all the cabinet members. I am also a member of the cabinet. I cannot speak about others. But this is not a matter just concerning Partha Chatterjee,” state transport minister and the mayor of Kolkata Municipal Corporation, Hakim told the mediapersons.

He also said that since running a department is a “mammoth affair”, it is not always possible for the minister concerned to remain aware of every minute details.

“I am the mayor of KMC. But it is not always possible for me to be aware which officer in the assessment department is resorting to immoral activities. Similarly, Partha Chatterjee has not connection with the WBSSC scam. There is a procedure of departmental enquiry which will be followed,” Hakim said on Saturday.

He also claimed that no Trinamool Congress minister is involved in any kind of corruption.

“I am also a cabinet minister like Partha Chatterjee. So, if there is any scam on any department, the responsibility lies on all the members of the cabinet including me. We operate like a team and hence, cannot pass on the responsibility,” Hakim said.

On Friday evening, Ghosh gave a “clean chit” to the current state education minister, Bratya Basu but refused to express similar views about Chatterjee

However, he made a surprising statement when media persons asked whether such irregularities could have taken place during Chatterjee’s tenure.

“This answer can be given by Partha Chatterjee only, who was the then Education Minister and also the party’s General Secretary. I am unable to offer any comment on this,” Ghosh said.

However, on Saturday, Ghosh toned down on this issue.

“My relationship with Chatterjee goes a long way. What Firhad Hakim has said is correct. I did not pass on the responsibility to anyone,” Ghosh said on Saturday.