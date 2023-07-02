‘Inform People & MCC before Cutting Road to Lay Gas Pipeline’- MLA Kamath tells GAIL Gas Ltd

‘Inform People & Mangaluru City Corporation before Cutting Road to Lay Gas Pipeline’- MLA D Vedavyas Kamath tells GAIL Gas Ltd

Mangaluru: If you look around the City, many of the old/new roads have been dug by this company for LPG Gas line purposes, and their slow pace of work has frustrated the motorists and pedestrians. Long ago, Mangaluru City Corporation had stopped all the works by GAIL Gas Ltd, for their unscientific and slow-paced work, and urged them to submit a plan of action before they could restart the work- and after the company had obliged with MCC request.

However, it is once again DIGGING TIME by GAIL. It’s a total mess out there on the City streets with all the digging at various spots, putting motorists and pedestrians’ lives in danger. There are no proper safety guidelines during the ongoing work, and no barricades are erected around the open pit and work area, where one could face death if fallen into these death traps.

And they have been digging the same roads again and again, and once their work is complete, the dug-up spots are not restored to their original shape. And the workers of this project even store their construction materials/debris on the footpaths/streets, causing inconveniences for the public. During peak hours, chaos and traffic jams are created due to such redoing or digging/cutting of roads, and it’s a total mess out there.

Taking note of this mess created by GAIL Gas Ltd, D. Vedavyasa Kamath, Mangaluru City South MLA, speaking at the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) meeting presided over by Dakshina Kannada Member of Parliament Nalin Kumar Kateel, on Saturday, 1 July said ” GAIL Gas Ltd. has been indiscriminately cutting, digging roads in different parts of the city without intimating Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) in advance thus, causing problems to road users. The district administration and the MCC should take the lead to put a proper system in place under which the company was made to intimate the MCC and people in advance before cutting, and digging roads”.

The MLA further said, “In some places, the company left the roadsides dug by it, unattended for many days. In some cases, it left such stretches without restoring. Finally, the MCC has been forced to restore such stretches. The MCC officials on many occasions plead ignorance about road cutting by the company. The city needed the gas supplied by the company. But the pipelines should be laid by making people know about it and causing less inconvenience to road users”.



Responding to it, Kateel asked MCC Commissioner C.L. Anand and Deputy Commissioner M.P. Mullai Muhilan to act on the same. The MLA also said that the menace of street hawkers in the city, especially in the central business district area, has increased. “Some people who own as many as push carts have rented them out. Parking places have become scarce due to them. Though roads have been widened by creating enough parking slots, vehicle users do not find places to park vehicles. Some, in the State Bank of India bus terminus area and Hampankatta have occupied the footpaths. MCC will have to take strict measures”

