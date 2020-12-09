Spread the love



















Informative Technical Talk on ‘IoT-Internet of Things’ at St Aloysius PU College, Mangaluru

Mangaluru: The Electronics Club of St Aloysius PU College organised a webinar on ‘IoT-Internet of Things’. Dr Naveen Kumar S K, Chairman- Department of Electronics, Board of Studies and Board of Examination at Mangalore University was the resource person. He is also a part of the Board of Examination at University of Mysore and Board of Studies at Davanagere. He has recently completed three major research projects and is currently working on an Indo-US bilateral project entitled “The fabrication of nano-particles based soil conditions testing sensor and development of soil condition monitoring system”. He has published more than 147 papers in reputed journals and presented more than 80 papers in National and International conferences.

Dr Naveen Kumar S K highlighted the history, structure and technologies of IoT. He emphasized the importance of IoT in the different fields like healthcare, smart home, smart cities, agriculture, industries etc. He opined that everything will become automated and augmented in the near future and objects will communicate more efficiently. He also spoke on the technological challenges faced in IoT systems and the careers in IoT. The participants were also introduced to the most widely used technologies in this domain.

Abhik, a member of Electronics Club welcomed the participants, and Student President of the Association, Clive introduced the resource person to the participants. Over 100 participants from various institutions took part in this webinar.