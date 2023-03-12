Infosys President Mohit Joshi resigns, appointed MD & CEO Designate at Tech Mahindra

Bengaluru/Mumbai: The Board of Tech Mahindra, a leading provider of digital transformation, consulting and business re-engineering services and solutions, on Saturday announced Mohit Joshi as the MD and CEO designate of Tech Mahindra.

The announcement comes on the heels of Mohit Joshi, the President of tech giant Infosys putting in his papers.

Infosys, in its official communication to stock exchange stated, that Joshi will be on leave and his last date with the company would be on June 9.

Joshi will take over as Tech Mahindra MD and CEO when incumbent CP Gurnani retires on December 19, 2023. He will join Tech Mahindra well before that date to allow for sufficient transition time.

Commenting on his appointment, Joshi said, “Tech Mahindra’s growth journey has been remarkable. I am delighted to be joining the Tech Mahindra family and look forward to working closely with all the associates, partners, and customers to achieve new milestones, make a positive difference and #Risetogether.”

T. N. Manoharan, Chairperson of the Tech Mahindra NRC said, “Mohit’s appointment is the successful culmination of a rigorous selection process during which the NRC evaluated a number of internal and external candidates. Mohit’s experience with digital transformation, new technologies and large deals will complement Tech Mahindra’s strategies and continue to build on the strong growth momentum demonstrated by the company”.

Mohit Joshi has over two decades of experience in the Enterprise technology software and consulting space and has worked with the largest corporations in the world in driving digital transformation and building thriving businesses.

Sources in Infosys claimed that his absence will create a vacuum in the company. Joshi had joined Infosys in 2000 and worked with the firm in many capacities.

He was playing an important role at Infosys in connection with financial services, healthcare and life sciences businesses. Infosys management tried its best to retain him but the efforts could not materialise.

Joshi handled Infosys’s internal technology and applications portfolio. He led a financial services business in Europe. In 2007, he was appointed as CEO of Infosys Mexico and he played a role in setting up the first subsidiary in Latin America.

At Infosys, he was Head of the Global Financial Services and Healthcare and the Software businesses, which included Finacle (the banking platform) and the AI / Automation portfolio.

Joshi also led Sales Operations and Transformation for Infosys and executive responsibility for all large deals across the company. He was also responsible for the companya�s internal CIO function and the Infosys Knowledge Institute.

He has been a Non-Executive Director at Aviva Plc since 2020 and is a member of its Risk & Governance and Nomination committees.

In 2014, Mohit Joshi joined the prestigious Young Global Leader program at the World Economic Forum, Davos and is also a member of Young Presidents Organization (YPO). Previously, Mohit has also held the office of the Vice Chair of the Economic Growth Board of the CBI (Confederation of British Industry).

Prior to joining Infosys in 2000, Mohit worked with ABN AMRO and ANZ Grindlays in their Corporate and Investment bank. Mohit has lived and worked in Asia, America and Europe and currently lives with his wife and two daughters in London.

