INLAND ELORA: THE PRIDE OF OWNERSHIP

Mangaluru: IN-LAND Group, one of Karnataka’s best known builders, has announced the launch of its new, centrally located, upscale residential building, INLAND ELORA at 10 am on 27th September, 2023.

Located on Matadakani Road, Mannagudda, Mangalore, this beautifully crafted apartment building is designed to evoke a Pride of Ownership in the buyer by providing them a home that is truly modern and hence best suited to the lifestyle of the new generation. The central location ensures that the resident is not more than a few minutes from the city’s major landmarks such as Mangalore City Corporation, Sharada Vidyala School, MG Road, Gandhi Park and Sri Venkatramana Temple. IN-LAND already has six completed projects in this much desired residential area and Inland Elora will be another crown jewel for the company in Mannagudda.

The 4-storey compact building is fully vaastu-compliant and has apartments of 3 BHK (1490, 1510 and 1630 sqft) and 2 BHK (1165, 1215 sqft) with superb amenities such as a spacious entrance lobby, 24-hour standby power, CCTV security, gymnasium, children’s play area and dedicated car parking space.

Mr Siraj Ahamed, Chairman & Managing Director of the IN-LAND Group feels that this project is one of double pride, “Pride for us to launch a prestigious luxury project in the heart of the city and also great pride for the buyers who will have a home that they can showcase to their near and dear ones. We will ensure a high degree of excellence in execution, right from the design stage to the final finishing. The result will be obvious: the building will inspire admiring looks from passersby and will be applauded by buyers for its finish quality and latest amenities. Also, since this is a compact building we promise to give possession in the shortest possible time to our customers.

“IN-LAND is a company that introduced many new concepts in the Mangalore Construction sector, including, the tallest skyscraper, the first circular residential building and premium sea-facing apartments. People always expect very high quality from IN-LAND and we have always returned that trust by delivering quality apartments that customers can be proud of.”

“Inland Elora will be a signature IN-LAND project and will showcase the best of modern construction technology.”

IN-LAND will be offering a special launch price for the first few buyers and this is expected to be a valuable incentive for people choosing Inland Elora. The company has also made tie-ups for home loans at special rates and with concessional facilities with all leading banks to aid the buyer.

The foundation stone laying ceremony will be held at the site in the presence of dignitaries and construction work will start immediately.

INLAND ELORA: THE PRIDE OF OWNERSHIP

Mangaluru: IN-LAND Group, one of Karnataka’s best known builders, has announced the launch of its new, centrally located, upscale residential building, INLAND ELORA at 10 am on 27th September, 2023.

Located on Matadakani Road, Mannagudda, Mangalore, this beautifully crafted apartment building is designed to evoke a Pride of Ownership in the buyer by providing them a home that is truly modern and hence best suited to the lifestyle of the new generation. The central location ensures that the resident is not more than a few minutes from the city’s major landmarks such as Mangalore City Corporation, Sharada Vidyala School, MG Road, Gandhi Park and Sri Venkatramana Temple. IN-LAND already has six completed projects in this much desired residential area and Inland Elora will be another crown jewel for the company in Mannagudda.

The 4-storey compact building is fully vaastu-compliant and has apartments of 3 BHK (1490, 1510 and 1630 sqft) and 2 BHK (1165, 1215 sqft) with superb amenities such as a spacious entrance lobby, 24-hour standby power, CCTV security, gymnasium, children’s play area and dedicated car parking space.

Mr Siraj Ahamed, Chairman & Managing Director of the IN-LAND Group feels that this project is one of double pride, “Pride for us to launch a prestigious luxury project in the heart of the city and also great pride for the buyers who will have a home that they can showcase to their near and dear ones. We will ensure a high degree of excellence in execution, right from the design stage to the final finishing. The result will be obvious: the building will inspire admiring looks from passersby and will be applauded by buyers for its finish quality and latest amenities. Also, since this is a compact building we promise to give possession in the shortest possible time to our customers.

“IN-LAND is a company that introduced many new concepts in the Mangalore Construction sector, including, the tallest skyscraper, the first circular residential building and premium sea-facing apartments. People always expect very high quality from IN-LAND and we have always returned that trust by delivering quality apartments that customers can be proud of.”

“Inland Elora will be a signature IN-LAND project and will showcase the best of modern construction technology.”

IN-LAND will be offering a special launch price for the first few buyers and this is expected to be a valuable incentive for people choosing Inland Elora. The company has also made tie-ups for home loans at special rates and with concessional facilities with all leading banks to aid the buyer.

The foundation stone laying ceremony will be held at the site in the presence of dignitaries and construction work will start immediately.

Inland Infrastructure Developers Pvt Ltd, 3rd floor, Inland Ornate, Nav Bharat Circle, Mangalore 575 001

Phone: 9972089099, 9880138015

Like this: Like Loading...