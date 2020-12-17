Spread the love



















INLAND Launches Ultra-Modern Commercial Project ‘INLAND BUSINESS PARK’ at Bejai

Mangaluru: INLAND Group held the foundation stone laying ceremony for its ultra-modern commercial project “INLAND BUSINESS PARK” at Bejai, here on December 17.

The Bhoomi Pujan was performed by Giridhar Bhat, from Radhakrishna Temple, Carstreet. Later a Dua was performed by P C Mohammed, and the Parish Priest of Bejai Church Fr J B Saldanha blessed the premises.

Following the prayers, a brochure was released by the MLA of Mangaluru South Constituency Vedavyas Kamath along with other dignitaries.

Addressing the gathering, MLA Vedavyas Kamath said, “INLAND Group headed by Siraj Ahmed has contributed a lot to the development of Mangaluru City. Today INLAND Group has launched a prestigious commercial project at a popular place. This place is very popular and was earlier called Mama Mia. Let this construction be a unique one. Such commercial complexes are the need of the hour for our growing city. Let the clients of this project prosper in their businesses. When Mangaluru is growing, and the smart city is under progress, I hope this Commercial complex will be an added advantage. I wish Siraj Ahmed all the very best”.

After the blessings, addressing the gathering, Fr J B Saldanha said, “Today INLAND group has launched its prestigious ultra-modern commercial project “INLAND BUSINESS PARK” which has been blessed by the heads of all the religions. I pray and wish that this project would complete on time without any hurdles. Siraj Ahmed is very well known to me from the past 11 years, I have seen the quality of his work everywhere. I believe that Siraj’s success is because of his quality work which makes a big difference. We expect the best quality as this beautiful business venture is taking place. On behalf of everybody gathered here I wish Siraj all the best and God’s abundant blessings”.

The first customer of the INLAND BUSINESS PARK, Nina Shetty from Mumbai speaking on the occasion said, “We came here to invest in Mangaluru because of the special invite from Siraj Ahmed. As you all known, the INLAND BUSINESS PARK is constructed in a well-known and happening place in Bejai. I hope that we will all be successful along with Siraj Ahmed in this venture.”

Sudhir Shetty, Ajith Kumar Rai Maladi, Directors of INLAND Group Meraj Yusuf Siraj, and Wahaj Yusuf Siraj, Rohan Montiero, and others were also present.