INQUILAB ZINDABAD! Massive Crowd Gather for First ‘CFI GIRLS Conference’ in City

Mangaluru: Raising their voices to the highest level saying “INQUILAB ZINDABAD” Inquilab Zindabad, meaning “Long Live Revolution”, which was coined by Moulana Hasrat Mohani in 1921, and was one of the most famous slogans during the Indian freedom struggle, a Massive Crowd of women, girls and children of Minority Communities had gather for First ‘Campus Front of India (CFI) GIRLS Conference’ in City held at Town Hall, Mangaluru on Saturday, 16 July 2022.

Uncertainty over holding a rally prevailed for a brief while, after more than 500 plus women who had arrived to participate in the conference had gathered near a mosque on Attavar Road, near the Central Railway Station/Milagres Church on Saturday. Actually a procession was supposed to be held from Jyothi/Dr Ambedkar Circle till Town Hall, Mangaluru, but police restricted the CFI women organizers from taking out a rally. Instead they all gathered near the said mosque, after having arrived from different places by buses and other vehicles.

Even though a few CFI organizers tried to convince Mangaluru Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar , he was reluctant to give them permission to hold a rally saying “Don’t be childish and try to convince me. We have rules, and No means No to hold a rally”. Speaking to the media, the Police Commissioner said, “The Campus Front of India (CFI) organised a girls’ conference at the Kudmul Ranga Rao Town Hall on Saturday. Many of the organisation’s leaders sent out messages on social media platforms, that a rally will be taken out from Dr Ambedkar Circle to the Town Hall”.

” However, no permission from the police department was granted to carry out the procession. There was a miscommunication in this regard, and about 500 plus girls had gathered near a mosque. The organisers were asked to arrange for a bus, and drop the women participants at the conference venue. The presence of about five children was noticed in the gathering. The children were informed that they had come with their parents, and the same is being verified,” added the Police commissioner.

Speaking to Team Mangalorean CFI Women leader Ms Murshida Mangaluru said, “The theme of the Conference will be “Ensuring Freedom of Choice and Upholding Constitutional values. Even though India is a secular country, there are still those, especially women from minority communities, who are targeted and criticized for their choices. Efforts are being made to create an atmosphere of hatred and anarchy. BJP has been responsible for unrest in society. During the operations carried out against people belonging to Muslim community in Uttar Pradesh, New Delhi And Madhya Pradesh, their houses were demolished and as a result , a lot of women and children literally came to the streets. Social activists opposing the government’s moves are being thrown into jail. Attempts were made to snatch the right of Muslim girls to wear the Hijab. They were defamed offline and online”.

After the participants arrived at the Town Hall premises they raised their voices as loud as they can, chanting slogans pertaining to the discrimination against Minority communities, Hijab , communal disharmony, among other issues.One of the compere of the programme Ms Niyif Ashfi Punjalkatte, the CFI District leader began by saying, “I raise up my voice not so that I can shout, but so that those without a voice can be heard. … We cannot all succeed when half of us are held back. Let me quote with Ensure freedom of choice, uphold democratic values, when constitutional rights are denied, justice delayed, atrocities faced, girls identity is at stake, our existence is questioned, betrayal in every possible way. This is when a girls conference like this takes place to show our resistance and also our existence”.

She further said, ” It’s gratifying to look around and see so many Gauri lankesh, That’s a pleasing welcome to what I know is going to be a great conference. Let’s hear it for a sociable welcome! On the count of three, turn to your neighbor and say ‘hello’. There are no strangers here, only friends we are yet to meet. I have chosen to no longer be apologetic for my femininity. We need women at all levels, including the top, to change the dynamic, reshape the conversation, make sure women’s voices are heard and heeded, not overlooked and ignored.And I want to be respected in all aspects of life because I deserve to be.” with this quote today, let the Great FIRST CFI GIRLS Conference begin”.

The thing women have to learn is that nobody gives you power. You just take it. In order to give a few glimpses of women’s atrocities, the programme began with a heart wrenching skit portrayed in a splendid way and the credit goes to the tireless efforts of Fahad and also to the girls, which enthralled the house packed audience in Town hall. Knowing is not enough; we must apply. Willing is not enough; we must do it. Courage first; power second; technique third. A person who has attained mastery of an art reveals it in their every action. The audience was presented with an eye-catching performance of self defence, confidence, focus, in the form of Karate acts by three young girls, mastered by Fahad, which was absolutely Amazing!!

The dignitaries called on to the dais were- Athavulla Punjalkatte, the State President, CFI Karnataka; M.S Sajid national President, CFI; chief guest Ms Kumkumben Rathod social Activist, Gujarat; Dr. Ruksana Hassan psychologist and social Activist, Mangaluru; Ms Fozia, President, campus Front Jamia millia islamia, New Delhi; Ms Fathima Usman, Ms Murshida, and Misriya Ankathadka- all three State Committee members, Karnataka

Other Girl Student Activists seated on the dais were- Aliya Assa, Ah Almah, Gowsiya, Hiba Sheik, Hazra Shifa, Resham, Shafa and Muskaan Zainab. Ms Fathima Usman delivered the welcome address. Student activist Aliya Assadi, one among the six girls who had demanded to wear the hijab inside the classroom at a college in Udupi, in the last academic year, expressed confidence in getting “justice” from the Supreme Court of India.

Speaking at the conference She said, “It is only after the hijab controversy erupted in our college, that I began to understand the injustice that Muslim girls are going through in society. A fight that began by six girls, has caught the nation’s attention, and is now in the Supreme Court. When the fight began, we never imagined that it would reach this level. It is not only about courage, it is also about patience, and has helped us grow as better human beings. We went to the college to collect the TC five times, and we were told to remove the hijab and were not given the TC. We will continue our studies wearing the hijab,”

“Post Hijab issue, I saw the ‘REAL INDIA’ and what it is heading towards. My friends and I are confident in the Supreme Court who will give us justice and not just a verdict on Hijab, which will come out soon. I have trust in my Dua (Prayers) and I will pray harder. I thank my parents and CFI for their support” added Aliya. Yet another student activist Ms Gousiya speaking said, “I was sent out of the classroom, library and campus for wearing Hijab. The government, which had failed to check crimes against women, missing girls, closure of government schools, sale of acid to prevent women getting acid thrown on them, had used the Hijab issue to cover up their failures. I urge the parents of the ABVP activists to intervene and prevent their children from becoming goondas on college campuses”.

Ms Fozia., president CFI, Jamia Millia Islamia, Delhi, said that girls should not be confined to four walls. Women are getting educated and moving forward with jobs. They need to be politically strong. Campus Front of India state president Attaullah Jokatte said in case the government plans to introduce the bulldozer model, then its downfall is guaranteed. Many student leaders also addressed the gathering.

The recent hijab issue in Karnataka is an extended version of RSS agenda of polarising young minds. It showcased nothing but the sheer implementation of the RSS agenda of dehumanising and marginalising the Muslim community. they want to erase the symbols of the Muslim community from the public and create apartheid in education institutions. recent government and other reports point out that Muslim girls are gaining high ranks in the educational field.they are empowering themselves to a great extent which itches the discriminatory fascism tenets. Pertaining to this issue a book was released showing the struggles of all the hijab victims, by the dignitaries on the dais.

Dr Ruksana Hassan, a psychologist and social activist, Mangaluru addressing the audience said, ” The Girls’ conference should begin with girl’s confidence, confidence is the key for all our success, in any such controversy we should focus on our agenda. Education and being committed with ourselves to carry this message that the Hijab issue will not stop my Education. We have to have the clarity of communication with a strong in-built confidence to prove hijab was not an issue but just a diversion to other issues “.

“We the people of 90’s educated group also faced such issues, history repeats in its own face with many civil conflicts let us not takes these into another turn but stick to our vision of completion of our studies and be in the system to rule out all today’s burning issues for the coming generation to take over. I am not a political person to speak on this platform but as an educational Advisor I would like to give this advice to complete your education. Police are here with us to protect us and harm us. They are the system of obedience in society whereas our media system carries the message to another level. Don’t fight with different arguments, let’s discuss education, speak sharp not loud. Witten Words are mightier than loud slogans” added Dr Ruksana.

CFI Youth leader, a fascinating character and a strong backbone to students, in his presidential address Athavullah Punjalkatte also delivered a strong message to the government leaders. The concluding remarks were given by Ms Murshida state committee member CFI. Mementoes were presented to the dignitaries. Ms Mishriya Ankathadks proposed the vote of thanks.