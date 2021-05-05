INS Talwar Carrying Oxygen Cryogenic Containers from Bahrain reaches New Mangalore Port

Spread the love



















INS Talwar reaches NMPT carrying 40 metric tonnes of Liquid Medical Oxygen

Mangaluru: As the country is battling the second wave of COVID-19 and facing excessive requirement of oxygen due to the outbreak of the pandemic, NMPT handled the first Navy vessel “INS TALWAR” carrying 40 Metric Tonnes of Liquid Medical Oxygen filled in ISO tank containers under the Samudra Setu-II operation launched by the Indian Navy.

On arrival, the vessel was given the highest priority berthing in the Port at Berth No. 07. The above medical oxygen is donated by the Govt. of the Kingdom of Bahrain to the Indian Red Cross Society as a token of goodwill to overcome the current pandemic situation in the Country. The liquid medical oxygen is transported by the Indian Navy under its “Operation Samudra Setu-II” which is launched to meet the oxygen requirement in the country. Under the Samudra Setu-II operation, the Indian Navy has deployed seven naval vessels for shipping the liquid medical oxygen-filled containers and associated medical equipment from various countries.

INS Talwar is the first vessel under the operation which embarked from Bahrain and headed back to India to reach New Mangalore Port Trust on 05.05.2021 at 1330hrs. Hon’ble Minister of State for Muzrai & Backward Classes & District in-charge Shri Kota Srinivas Poojary, Member of Parliament Shri Nalin Kumar Kateel, Dr A. V. Ramana, Chairman, NMPT, MLA Dr Bharath Shetty, MLA Shri Vedavyas Kamath, Dr Rajendra K. V, IAS, Dy, Commissioner, Dakshina Kannada, Shri S. B. Venkatesh, DIG, Coastguard, Shri Premanand Shetty, Mayor Mangalore City, Shri Nithin Kumar, KFDC, Dy. Commissioner Customs, Senior Officers from NMPT, Navy & Officials from the District Administration were present at the juncture.

The liquid medical oxygen containers will be transported to the destinations decided by the State Government. The Port extended all its resources for berthing of the above vessel and handling of two oxygen containers on free of cost basis as per the directives of the Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways.

