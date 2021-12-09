Inspector General S Paramesh-Coast Guard Region (West) Meets Governor, Chief Minister & Officials

Inspector General S Paramesh, PTM, TM Commander, Coast Guard Region (West) calls on Governor, Chief Minister & Officials



Mangaluru: Inspector General S Paramesh, PTM, TM Commander, Coast Guard Region (West) called on His Excellency The Governor of Karnataka and Chief Minister of Karnataka on 09 Dec 21 at Bengaluru.

The Regional Commander apprised the Governor and Chief Minister on several facets of the service and gave insight into the various developments envisaged for strengthening the Coastal Security construct of the state of Karnataka. He briefed about saving of 233 precious lives including fishermen of Karnataka in various SAR operations during Cyclone Tauktae” and incessant rains that battered the State. Preventive measures by the Indian Coast Guard resulted in no loss of lives at sea amidst the cyclones in Arabian Sea in recent times.

The Flag Officer called on Chief Secretary Shri P Ravi Kumar and appraised him about various developments in Area of Responsibility and the envisaged plans to strengthen the maritime domain towards the security of the Karnataka coastline. During his meeting with the Chief Secretary, various issues relating to Coast Guard facilities, infrastructure, coastal security, fishermen and the progress on proposed setting of Indian Coast Guard Academy Project (ICGAP) in Mangaluru were discussed.

During interaction with DGP Sh. Praveen Sood, the efforts of CSP in enhancing overall operational efficiency in Coastal Security Construct in the State and embarkation for JCP was discussed. The Director General acknowledged the efforts and support of the state Govt in strengthening Coastal Security mechanism.

During the meetings, the Regional Commander requested the support of the State in ICGs Overall Infrastructure Development that could bolster the charter of duties.