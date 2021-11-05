Spread the love



















INSPIRE- a Motivational Talk held at St Aloysius Industrial Training Institute

Mangaluru: The inauguration of INSPIRE (A Motivational talk) was held at St Aloysius I.T.I. on 4th November 2021 at 9:30 a.m. at Samipya for the students. The Chief Guest for the programme was Ln Vasanth Kumar Shetty (District Governor 317D), The guests of honour were Ln B. Sathish Rai MJF (President – Lions Club Mangaluru) and Mrs.Ln Supritha G Shetty (Secretary – Lions Club Mangaluru), The resource persons for the programme were Ln Denis Rodrigues MJF (Treasurer – Lions Club Mangaluru) and Dr. Rameela Shekar (Professor – Roshni Nilaya Mangaluru).

Ln Shekar Poojary, Ln Vijaya Vishnu Mayya. Ln Richard, Ln Guru Preeth and Ln Lean (LEO President) were also present for the programme. Rev Fr. John D’souza S J, Director St Aloysius ITI, Roshan Dsouza, Principal, Alwyn Menezes, Vice Principal , Noel Lobo, Training Officer and Wilson N, JTO and Convener of the programme were present.

The programme was commenced by a prayer service which was led by Wilson N, JTO and Convener of the programme. The inauguration of the programme by lighting the lamp was done by the chief and other dignitaries on the dais.The welcome address was delivered by Roshan Dsouza. Director of St Aloysius ITI and the Chief Guest also spoke on the occasion. The resource person Dr Rameela Shekhar gave a talk on “Cognitive Awareness and Self Development”and Ln Denis Rodrigues MJF gave a talk on “Goal Setting for Students”.

The vote of thanks was given by Wilson N, JTO and Convener of the programme.

Like this: Like Loading...