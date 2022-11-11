‘INSPIRE’ Series-01 organized by St Aloysius College Dept of History



Mangaluru: It is said to average people discuss things and great people discuss ideas. Though modern education today is not merely concerned with giving formal knowledge, rather it aims at the complete development of the personality of an individual. so that a person becomes capable to face any challenges in life and also harnesses inner potential for social betterment. And, yet as students, at times we’re missing the best part as we have other priorities that compete for our time and attention.

And the department of history of St Aloysius College, Mangaluru has taken an initiative “INSPIRE” to bring the students to face to face with influential people who believe in their power to achieve their dreams, and believe that nothing is out of reach, and that belief inspires those around them to stretch for their own goals. And the whole idea of this session INSPIRE series is to equip us with the power of knowledge to propel us to understand our true potential.

And on Thursday, 10 November, one such personality who is not just an inspiring KAS officer but also a person who had the opportunity to serve as a teacher among young students was Binoy P K, Assistant Commissioner, Land Acquisition, Mangaluru. The programme began with a prayer song by Supreth Steven, followed by a welcome address by Dr Vishanz Pinto HOD, Department of History.

Addressing the audience, Binoy P K spoke on the theme, “How to handle failures”, where he said, “These days one can get inspiration from every corner, but what stops one from achieving one’s goal is lack of follow-up. He believes that it’s not enough to just have a goal and getting motivated by looking at powerful people around, one needs to shed sweat inorder to reach the goal. It’s just like getting motivated to lose a few kilograms of weight. It’s not enough to take celebrities as role models, but how much is one ready to take the pain of working out each day to achieve a perfect body? So perspiration is vital in the process. The journey towards success is never easy, sometimes people lose faith in you, and family too can be critical of you and stop expecting things from you. But it’s normal to encounter failures on the path of excellence, for the people who now bog you down will be astonished to see you scaling the ladder of success”. Following his speech, he answered a few questions put forth by the students.

The Vote of thanks was proposed by Dr Mona Mendonca, Assistant professor and the coordinator of this event, and the programme was eloquently compered by Miss Vidhula. Dr Charles Furtado-Director of Admin Block and Dr Rose Veera D’souza- Professor in the Department of Political Science, among others were present.