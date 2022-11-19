‘INSPIRED QUIZZING’- A Special Quiz for Special Children by Round Table & Ladies Circle

‘INSPIRED QUIZZING’- A Special Quiz for Special Children by Mangalore Round Table-115, Mangalore Coastal Round Table -190 & Mangalore Ladies Circle-82, Mangaluru. Dr Vishwas Pai, a consultant ENT/Head & Neck Surgeon from A J Hospital, Mangaluru will be the Quiz Master



Mangaluru: Round Table Mangalore and Ladies Circle Mangaluru will be introducing an entirely new concept of inclusive and engaging quizzing called “Inspired Quizzing” for high school students on Sunday 20th November 2022.

The distinctiveness of this quiz is that it will involve special children and other children in a very unique way. Every team is made up of one visually impaired participant, one participant who is speech and hearing impaired, one student from a public (government school) and two students from a private school. While the focus of any quiz is on general knowledge, this quiz will instil a sense of inclusivity in children while developing a cohesive culture of team effort and joint involvement forgetting all natural barriers and impediments.

In line with Round Table and Ladies Circle’s commitment to the specially abled, the quiz will have two main objectives

– Educate the public about how the capabilities of such children are no different from other children provided the environment is inclusive.

-Sensitize young children about natural barriers and make them more comfortable to deal with special children eliminating any hesitation on their part to deal with differently-abled people in the future

The event is being organized by Mangalore Ladies Circle 82, Mangalore Round Table 115 and Mangalore Coastal Round Table 190, a unit of Round Table and Ladies Circle, India. The organization is non-profit and has zero overhead with members working towards the cause of education and learning and special children through a flagship program “Freedom through Education” and multiple other events. It offers opportunities for serving the community, working towards empowering women and fostering and strengthening friendships and bonds between like-minded young men and women.

The Quiz Master for the event will be Dr Vishwas Pai, consultant ENT and Head & Neck Surgeon. He is also the secretary cum treasurer of Mangalore Quizzing Foundation. Our partners for the event are Fiza by Nexus Mall (venue partners).

The quiz will involve visually challenged children from the Roman and Catherine School for the Blind, Urwa-Mnagaluru, speech and hearing-challenged children from SDM Mangalajyothi Integrated School, Vamanjoor, and Kannada and English Medium children from St. Theresa School Mangaluru.

The guests for the event will be MD. Vedavyas Kamath, MLA from Mangalore City South Constituency; U.T.Khader, MLA from Mangalore Constituency; Ryan Lobo, Country HR Lead, EGDK India Private Ltd; Mrs Vathika Pai, Proprietor of Vathika International Travels; Arvind Shrivastav, Center Director, Fiza by Nexus Mall, and Tr. Ram Hebbal, Area 13 Chairman, Round Table India, among others. The event is on Sunday 20th November 2022 at 4 pm in Fiza by Nexus Mall, Food Court Area

Quiz Team Composition :

· Each team will comprise 5 participants from 4 schools.

· School 1 (private school) – 2 student

· School 2 (government aided / public school) – 1 student

· School 3 (special category – visually challenged) – 1 student

· School 4 (special category – hearing and speech challenged) – 1 student

Quiz Format

· Open to students of high school (Std. 8 to Std. 10)

· General Knowledge and Topics

· Total 6 teams

· Quiz format

o 5 Rounds

§ Round 1: Braille-based questionnaire

§ Round 2: Standard quiz format – Infinite bounce.

§ Round 3: Charades – Actions Speak Louder

§ Round 4: Standard quiz format. Buzzing bees.

§ Round 5: Harmony in thought

· Winners will be crowned “EG Genius 2022”

FOR MORE DETAILS CALL: 9008819391