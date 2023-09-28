Instagram fight ends in boy’s murder, three minors detained in Belagavi



Belagavi: In a tragic incident, a fight that started on Instagram led to the murder of a minor boy in Karnataka’s Belagavi district, police said on Thursday, adding that three other minor boys have been detained and one person arrested.

The deceased body was identified as 17-year-old Prajwal Sunkada.

The incident had taken place on the evening of September 26 in the limits of Kittur police station.

Police said that deceased Sunkada, a resident of Mallapura village, was active on Instagram. The accused had created a fake account in the name of a girl and were sending messages to Sunkada.

The victim after finding out about this had slammed them and had used bad language against them. Enraged by this, the accused ganged up and quarrelled with Sunkada. Later they attacked Sunkada with machetes. Though he was rushed to the hospital, Sunkada succumbed to injuries at the hospital.

Further investigation is on.

