‘Install CCTV Cameras & Strictly Follow Govt Guidelines’- Top Cop Tells Unisex Salon Owners

Mangaluru: The Police Commissioner Anupam Agrawal on Friday has warned unisex salons of strict action if they failed to take trade licences and follow other guidelines laid down by the government.

In a statement, Agrawal asked unisex salons to install CCTV cameras at the reception area and also at the entrance. These salons should maintain records of all the customers. Police verification of all their employees should also be done.

Agrawal said in light of complaints about illegal activity in the salons, the city police carried out surprise checks at 14 salons on Thursday evening and on Friday morning. Surprise raids on unisex salons will continue in future days also, said the police commissioner.

