Installation of Father Muller Medical College Alumni Office Bearers 2021

Mangaluru: The installation ceremony of the new office bearers of the Father Muller Medical College Alumni Association accompanied by the felicitation ceremony of the former dean of Father Muller Medical College (FMMC) Dr. J. P Alva, was held in a grand in-house event in the Father Muller Convention Centre (Muller Mini Hall) on Saturday December 4.

The occasion marked the handing of the charge by former president of the FMMCAA, Dr Ganesh MK to the new president, Dr Archana Bhat, in presence of the management and governing body of the Father Muller Charitable Institutions (FMCI). The program was compered by Dr. Reshma Kini, Pathologist. The welcome note was delivered by Dr. Nicole Pereira, outgoing member secretary and the AGM report was read out by Dr. Ganesh MK. After the official handover ceremony, Dr. Archana Bhat, took over the stage and delivered her acceptance speech.

The Presidential address was given by the director of the FMCI, Rev. Fr. Richard Aloysius Coelho. Dr. Cimona Dsouza, the new member secretary, delivered the vote of thanks. After the conclusion of the formal program, the felicitation of the former dean of the Father Muller Medical College, Dr. J. P Alva, took place. A wonderful talk was given by PG Alumnus Dr. Anitha Sequeira, HOD of Medicine, Srinivas Institute of Medical Sciences.

Dr. Roshan, HOD of Medicine, FMMC read out the citation and handed over the same to Dr. J.P Alva, who was then felicitated by all members of the administration. A toast was raised in honour of the beloved former dean by Dr. Archana Bhat. The function was attended by alumni of the FMCI .