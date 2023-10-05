Installation of Leo Club at St Aloysius Industrial Training Institute



Mangaluru: The inauguration of the Leo Club at St Aloysius Industrial Training Institute was held on September 27, 2023 in the college auditorium.

The program was presided over by Lion Sheena Poojari – President of the Lions Club Mangalore; Installation officer was Leo Lion Kavan Kubeyvoor – MJF, Multiple GLT coordinator MD 317, and IPDLP District 3173. The guests for the programme were Leo Dr Ranjitha Shetty – District Leo President, Rev Fr John D’Souza SJ – Director St Aloysius ITI and Queenson D’Costa, District vice president. Roshan D’Souza – Principal of St Aloysius ITI; Alwyn Menezes – Vice Principal; Noel Lobo Training Officer were present.

Leo Privisha Shainy D’Souza escorted the dignitaries to the dais. Past Leo President Leo Staron called the meeting to order. The program commenced with a prayer service conducted by Leo Mohammed Aflal and his team, followed by the Leo flag salutation which was led by Lion Narayan. Leo Shashank N recited the Leo pledge, and Past Leo President Leo Staron welcomed the gathering.

Leo Abdul Waris introduced the new PSTs to the audience, and Leo Privisha introduced the installing officer, Leo Lion Kavan Kubeyvoor, MJF. In his address, Lion Kavan Kubeyvoor emphasised the responsibilities of Leo Club members, stressing the importance of selfless service. He encouraged everyone to engage in charitable deeds without expecting anything in return and appreciated the club’s work.

The installation ceremony began with Leo Lion Kavan Kubeyvoor, MJF, explaining the duties of the Leo Board of Directors. Each member agreed to their roles by raising their right hand. The names of Board Members are as follows:

Leo Sushanth – President

Leo Benjamin Ankith Vegas – Vice President

Leo Winston D’souza – Secretary

Leo Daksh P Shetty – Joint Secretary

Leo Privisha Shainy D’Souza – Treasurer

Leo Mahesh – Joint Treasurer

Leo Varun Nehlon Lobo – Coordinator for service

Leo Jnanesh – Leadership Chairperson

Leo Renal Glen Fernandes – Social Media Incharge

The new PST members were then invited to the stage, where the past PST exchanged pins with them. Together with the dignitaries, the new Leo team lit the lamp symbolizing a new beginning. The new President delivered an acceptance speech, followed by the outgoing President’s speech.

A felicitation ceremony was conducted by the Club Leo Advisor, Lion Wilson NC. During the ceremony, Leo Lion Kavan Kubeyvoor, MJF; Leo Ranjitha Shetty; Lion Sheena Pujary; Mr Roshan D’Souza, and Fr John D’Souza SJ were honoured for their unwavering support and dedication.

Following this, Rev Fr John D’Souza SJ – President of the Lions Club Mangalore, Lion Sheena Pujary, District Leo President Leo Dr Ranjitha Shetty, and Principal of St Aloysius ITI Mr Roshan D’Souza addressed the gathering. They congratulated the new team and pledged their support, emphasising their responsibilities. Leo Winston D’Souza proposed the vote of thanks. Leo Bhavish Poojari compered the programme. The programme concluded by singing the National Anthem.

