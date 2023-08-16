Installation of Rotaract Club of Mangalore North St Aloysius College



Mangaluru: The installation ceremony of the Rotaract Club of Mangalore North St Aloysius College was held on 9th August 2023. The Installation Officer PDG.Rtn Major Donor M Ranganath Bhat and guest of honour DRR Rtr Rahul Acharya -RI. DIST 3181 and ZRR Rtr Arjun Prakash -RI. DIST 3181.

Chief guest RTN. Dr Alwyn D’sa-the Registrar of St Aloysius College, Mangaluru and Rev Dr Praveen Martis SJ-the Principal of St Aloysius College, Mangaluru graced the occasion. The welcome note was given to the outgoing president Rtr. Chaman M, followed by the inauguration of the programme by lighting the lamp. The club activities for the year 2022-2023 were summed up by Rtn. Laurel Rodrigues The outgoing president welcomed the incoming president RTN. Laurel Rodrigues.

The new president Rtn. Laurel Rodrigues took up the responsibility by delivering the acceptance speech and introducing the new general secretary Rtn. Dhrithi M, followed by the introduction of the new Office bearers for the year 2023-2024 and were given the badges from the installation officer and other dignitaries. Installation officer Rtn Ranganath Bhat addressed the gathering by explaining what the Rotaract club means and he stated that Rotaract is the platform to take up opportunities and provide welfare to the community at large.

The principal Rev Dr Praveen Martis SJ addressed us with his inspirational thoughts. Rtr Rahul Acharya also spoke and wished the new team all success in their activities. Chief guest Dr Alwyn D’sa addressed the gathering by sharing his experience as in charge of the Rotaract club of the college which motivated the students to get in with innovative ideas.

The club had felicitated the students who have cleared their CA foundation. The vote of thanks was given by the new general secretary and the event ended with the National Anthem.

