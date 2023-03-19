Instead of Boycotting Corrupt People, we Honour them – Former Lokayukta Justice Santosh Hegde

Udupi: “Earlier, the society used to boycott people involved in crime or corruption, but today, they are being honoured with garlands. The media should try to change the mentality of society. People should show the meaning of democracy to those in power”, said former Karnataka Lokayukta Justice Santosh Hegde.

He was speaking after inaugurating the Silver Jubilee year of the Udupi district working Journalists Association at the Nuthana Ravindra Mantapa MGM College Udupi here, on March 19.

Addressing the journalists, Santosh Hegde said, “The Constitution is upheld by three pillars, and the media is often regarded as the fourth pillar due to the substantial respect it has earned from the public. In the past, society used to boycott individuals involved in criminal activity or corruption. However, in modern times, it is not uncommon for individuals who have served their jail terms for such actions to be welcomed with garlands and other forms of celebration. Rather than boycotting them, we are now honouring individuals who have committed crimes in the past. It is imperative that we work towards changing society’s mindset and instilling strong values that encourage people to strive for positive change”.

Hegde further said, “I have observed the injustice in society very closely. Individuals are not responsible for today’s situation. The feeling of society has completely changed. Our society today worships wealth and power. The present society is behind power and money. For people, getting power and earning money have become important. Media have all the power to change such injustice”.

Karnataka Working Journalists Association president Shivananda Thagadoor, vice president Ajjamada Ramesh Kuttappa and District working Journalists Association founder and vice president ASN Hebbar also spoke on the occasion.

District working Journalists Association founder secretary U S Shenoy, artist Mahesh Marne, Ramanji Namma Bhoom, Shashidhar Masthibail, Ashwath Acharya, Jayakar Suvarna, Janardhan Kodavoor were honoured on the occasion.

District working Journalists Association president Rajesh Shetty Presided over the function. Silver Jubilee committee convener Mohammed Shareef, Secretary Jayakar Suvarna, State committee member Kiran Manjanbail, National Committee member Arun Shiroor and Treasurer Umesh Marpalli were present.

District working Journalists Association general Secretary Nazir Polya welcomed the gathering and office bearer Michal Sastan read out the founder office bearers and members list. Umesh Marpalli read out the Taluk office bearers list. Jayakar Suvarna delivered the vote of thanks and K C Rajesh compered the programme.

‘Namma Udupi’, a Book written by senior Journalist of Mangaluru, Ravindra Shetty, was released on the occasion.

Pics Bye Suraj Kumar, Pitrody

