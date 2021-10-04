Spread the love



















Instead of Ram Rajya, BJP brought Ravana Rajya: Shivakumar on Priyanka’s arrest in UP

Bengaluru: Commenting on the arrest of AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra by Uttar Pradesh police, KPCC President DK Shivakumar Monday said BJP came to power promising Ram Rajya, but it brought Ravana Rajya, as there is no protection for women and farmers, under its rule.

“Priyanka Gandhi was stopped and manhandled by the Uttar Pradesh police. There are videos showing how police officers placed hands on her. This is an insult to the entire womenfolk in the country. What crime did she commit? Why has UP CM Yogi Adityanath arrested her? Is it a crime to console the family of the dead?” he told reporters here.

Priyanka Gandhi was arrested in UP’s Haragaon when she was on her way to Lakhimpur Kheri to visit the families of the victims of Sunday’s violence.

Eight people had died in a violence that erupted at the site where farmers were protesting against the three farm laws enacted in September last year.

Priyanka Gandhi also alleged UP police of trying to kidnap, harm and molest her.

“Is this the culture of BJP to arrest those who went to console the family of the dead? Democracy is dead in this country. This government is having the mindset of Hitler. The BJP came to power promising to bring Ram Rajya, but it brought Ravana Rajya in the country,” he added.

Shivakumar alleged that the police did not have an arrest warrant and yet they arrested Priyanka Gandhi.

Shivakumar said MoS for Home Ajay Mishra and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath should resign as moral responsibility for Lakhimpur Kheri mishap where four farmers were “ploughed” down by the union minister’s car.

The farmers have been peacefully protesting for the past 10 months, but the central government has no courtesy to talk to them, Shivakumar said.

The BJP government also has crossed the limits of brutality of the Britishers, he alleged.

“The central government must get out of its dictatorial mindset. It must discuss with farmers and find a solution. It is for the people to bring down this government and defend farmers and democracy,” he said

