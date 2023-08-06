Institute of Company Secretaries of India-Mangaluru Chapter hold half-day program for Members and One Day Orientation Program for Students

Mangaluru: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India-Mangaluru Chapter conducted a half day program for their Members and One Day Orientation Program for the Students at their Chapter Premise at Land Trades Milestone 25, Balmatta.

CS Dwarakanth Chennur, Central Council Member of the ICSI was the Chief Guest for the Program.

It was followed by a talk on SEBI Regulatory Aspects of IPO & Listing Compliances by CS Nagaraj D Dhavaskar, company sectary for DCX Systems Limited, Bangalore

The Second Session was based on Practical Aspects of Deposts, by CS Narasimha Nayak of BKNN Associates, Bangalore.

Earlier Chairperson CS Sonali Suresh Mallya welcomed participants; Secretary CS Dhanraj K Saliyan proposed the vote of thanks

About 30 members and 40 students actively participated in the workshop.

Earlier there was a talk by Dr VK Vineeth Consultant Infectious diseases, Yenepoya Medical College and Yenepoya Speciality Hospital followed by a health screening and Blood Donation Camp organized by ICSI Mangalore Chapter in association with Yenepoya Specialty Hospital and Land Trades on account of Independence Day and promoting a cause.

Vice Chairman CS Rakesh Nayak along with CS Apeksha Prabhu Treasurer, CS Siddesh V Bhaktha, CS Narasimha Pai and CS Ulhas S Bhat members management committee co-ordinated the session along with Chapter-in-Charge Shankar.

Like this: Like Loading...