INTACH, Art Kanara Trust & Chiranthana Charitable Trust host Hindustani Vocal Concert

INTACH, Art Kanara Trust & Chiranthana Charitable Trust organize Hindustani Vocal Concert by Vinayak Hegde Hirehadda

Mangaluru: The Indian National Trust for Art & Cultural Heritage (INTACH), Mangalore Chapter, in association with Art Kanara Trust and Chiranthana Charitable Trust, Surathkal, organised ‘An Evening with Vinayak Hegde Hirehadda’, a Hindustani vocal music concert on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 6:30 PM at Kodial Guthu Centre for Art & Culture, Ballal Bagh, Mangalore.

Vinayak Hegde Hirehadda hails from Siddapur in Uttara Kannada district and is a disciple of Pandit Ganapati Bhat Hasanagi. He is an All India Radio artiste and has been practising Hindustani vocal music for the past two decades. He encourages upcoming young artists through his own organization, Adhara Shadja.

Vinayak Hegde Hirehadda was accompanied on the harmonium by Bharat Hegde, on the tabla by Bharavi Deraje, and on the tanpura by Shashank Madiwal. Vilambit Ek Tal and Drut Teen Taal compositions in Raaga Janasammohini and Madhyalay Teen Tal and Drut Ek Tal compositions in Raaga Miya Malhar were played. It concluded with Basavannana Vachana in Raag Bhairavi.

This is the fourth in the Baithak at Kodialguthu series of musical events organised by INTACH, Mangalore Chapter, to promote art and culture. The intimate settings of a heritage house provided the perfect ambience for a classical musical experience.

Subhas Chandra Basu, convener of INTACH, Mangalore Chapter, welcomed the gathering and compered the programme. Sindhushree P. V. introduced the artists. INTACH Life Member Rajendra Kedige gave a vote of thanks.

The programme was supported by Max Media and the Department of Kannada and Culture, Government of Karnataka.

