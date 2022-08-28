INTACH & Art Kanara Trust holds Book Reading Session by Dr. Rahul Ramagundam

INTACH & Art Kanara Trust organize book reading session by Dr. Rahul Ramagundam, author of ‘The Life and Times of George Fernandes

Mangaluru: The Indian National Trust for Art & Cultural Heritage (INTACH), Mangalore Chapter, in association with Art Kanara Trust organised a book reading session by Dr. Rahul Ramagundam, author of ‘The Life and Times of George Fernandes’ on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Kodial Guthu Centre for Art & Culture, Ballal Bagh, Mangalore. The book is a posthumous biography of Mangalore-born labour leader and former union minister for railways and defence, George Fernandes. It was formally released during a programme held at St. Aloysius College on Friday. Dr. Rahul Ramagundam read a few passages from the chapters concerning the leader – Reaching Bombay from Mangalore, Days Before the Emergency, Resistance to the Dictatorship of Indira Gandhi, During the Indo-China War, and Women in the Underground Movement during the Emergency.

Addressing the gathering, Dr. Ramagundam said he chose to write about George Fernandes because of the exceptional courage and conviction he had shown during the post-independence era. “George Fernandes left his hometown of Mangalore at the age of 19 with a political agenda. By the age of 25, he had become a prominent activist and formed the first organization, the Municipal Mazdoor Union. He fought for the dignity of democracy,” he said.

Explaining about the book, the author said it is a result of over 12 years of hard research. He referred to over one lakh documents and interviewed more than 150 people who were closely associated with the firebrand leader. Though he was able to meet George Fernandes in person before he passed away in 2019, unfortunately, he was too ill to have any meaningful discussion.

Describing his book as ‘dark’ because it exposes the underbelly of Indian politics, he said he wants George Fernandes’ life to be an inspiration to the youth. The book also gives a peek into hitherto unknown and unheard stories from his personal life.

Subhas Chandra Basu, convener of INTACH, Mangalore Chapter, welcomed the gathering and compered the programme. Nemiraj Shetty gave a vote of thanks.

