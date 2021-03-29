Spread the love



















INTACH & Art Kanara Trust host Hindustani Vocal Concert by Dr. Mithun Chakravarthy

Mangaluru : Indian National Trust for Art & Cultural Heritage (INTACH), Mangalore Chapter in association with Art Kanara Trust organized ‘An Evening with Hindustani Vocal by Dr. Mithun Chakravarthy’ on Saturday, March 27, 2021 at 6:00 PM at Kodial Guthu Centre for Art & Culture, GG Road, Ballal Bagh, Mangalore 575003.

Dr. Mithun Chakravarthy is a disciple of Pandit Rajshekar Mansur, the son of the legendary Pandit Mallikarjun Mansur of Jaipur Atrauli Gharana tradition. He is an All India Radio artiste and has been practicing Hindustani vocal music for the past two decades. By profession, he teaches English at MRRS College, Shirva, Udupi district.

Dr. Mithun Chakravarthy was accompanied on the harmonium by Sridhar Bhat, on the table by Bharavi Deraje and the tanpura by Satish Kamath. Shree, Ek Nishad Behagda, Basanti Kedar, Dasara Pada and Vachana were the ragas played. This is the third in the series of musical events organised by INTACH, Mangalore Chapter to promote art and culture. The intimate settings of a heritage house provided the perfect ambience for a classical musical experience.

Subhash Basu, convener of INTACH, Mangalore Chapter and Sindhushri introduced the artists. Rajendra Kedige and Nemiraj Shetty, trustees of Art Kanara Trust were present on the occasion.