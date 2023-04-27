INTACH & Art Kanara Trust organises a 2-day Workshop & Exhibition on Madhubani Art

Mangaluru: The Mangaluru Chapter of the Indian National Trust for Art & Cultural Heritage (INTACH), in association with Art Kanara Trust, organised a two-day workshop and exhibition of Madhubani art by Shravan Kumar Paswan on April 25 and 26, 2023, at the Kodialguthu Centre for Art and Culture, G. G. Road, Ballalbagh, Mangalore. Shravan Kumar Paswan is an accomplished exponent of Madhubani art. He was assisted by his relative, Santosh Kumar Paswan, and his daughter, Ujala Paswan. The exhibition will continue to be open for public viewing till April 29 from 11:00 a.m. to 1.30 p.m. and 4.30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The inauguration took place on Tuesday, April 25, at 11:00 a.m. in the presence of Bharathi Shevgoor, a writer and human resource trainer. Addressing the gathering Bharathi Shevgoor spoke about her point of view as a writer and how she came to appreciate different art forms. She praised the efforts of the artists, who had come from Bihar, to showcase and further extend their knowledge of this traditional art to the younger generations, making a mark on this southwestern part of Karnataka.

Shravan Kumar spoke about how he began his journey in painting. “Having learned this art from my mother, I came to appreciate Madhubani from a very young age. Most of my family members are professionals practising this art. We prepare our natural colours and then use them in the paintings,” he said. “We teach this art form to our family first, primarily to save the art form. We are happy to teach any interested students the essence of this art.”

Urmila Shetty, a retired professor and head of the Department of English at St. Agnes College, observed that art has become the stepdaughter of commercialism. Shishir Jagathap, Sindhushree P. V., Athmi Rai, Raksha, Akshitha, Nayana R. Acharya, Vivek A. R., Sharvani Bhat, Srividya R., Advaith R. and Kripa G. Shet participated in the workshop.

Artist Janardhan Havanje introduced Shravan Paswan and the basics of Madhubani and Ghodana art forms. Subhas Chandra Basu, the convener of the INTACH Mangaluru Chapter, introduced the workshop. Reshma S. Shetty and Santhosh Andrade assisted in organising the workshop. Another workshop will be held in Udupi from April 27 to 30, 2023, under the auspices of the Bhavana Foundation.

