INTACH Mluru & Art Kanara Trust to present Multilingual Poetry Meet on 25 March

Mangaluru: The Mangaluru Chapter of the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) and Art Kanara Trust are organising ‘Kare Barita Kabitelu’, a multilingual poetry session to coincide with World Poetry Day (March 21), on Saturday, March 25, 2023, from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the Kodialguthu Centre for Art and Culture, G.G. Road, Ballalbagh, Mangaluru.

The unique literary meet will be held in the esteemed presence of Prof. Varadesh Hiregange, Director of the Gandhian Centre for Philosophical Arts and Sciences, MAHE, Manipal; Nagesh Kallur, Publisher, Akriti Ashaya Publications, Mangaluru; and Jyothi Chelairu, President, Karavali Lekhakiyara Vachakiyara Sangha, Mangaluru. Subhas Chandra Basu, convener of the INTACH Mangaluru Chapter, will render the introductory note. The event is coordinated by Sangeetha Hegde, Head of the Department of Humanities, Nitte Deemed University.

The participating poets are Deevith S.K. Peradi, Jayalaxmi R. Shetty, Kathyayini Kunjibettu, Lathish Paldane, Mahesh Nayak, Muhammad Baddoor, Nemiraj Shetty, Praveen Ammembala, Raghu Idkidu, Rajendra Kedige and Sarah Varghese. They will recite their works in Kannada, English, Tulu, Konkani and Beary languages.

The event is being organised to give expression to the poetic voices of the coastal region and encourage literary pursuits among the younger generation. All interested poetry lovers may attend the programme.

Like this: Like Loading...