INTACH’s Exhibition of Photographs of Old School Buildings inaugurated

Mangaluru: An exhibition of photographs and architectural drawings of some of the oldest schools of Dakshina Kannada titled ‘Window to the Classroom – Revisiting Great Grandparents Schools’ was inaugurated on Saturday, 26th March, 2022. The exhibition is organised by Mangaluru Chapter of Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) at Kodialguthu Center for Art and Culture, BallalBagh. It will be open to visitors till Wednesday, 30th March, 11am to 7pm.

In his address, the chief guest Sudhakara K., DDPI Dakshina Kannada said that we should look upon the legacy of our forefathers with pride. “The government is also planning to undertake similar work by starting Paramparika or a heritage corner within each school. Rs. 16.5 lakhs has been approved for eight schools for their development. We look forward to working with INTACH in making this a successful idea,” he said.

Another dignitary, Vimala Rao, retired Headmistress, Canara Girls’ High School, Dongerkery appreciated the efforts of INTACH to preserve old heritage.

The project to identify centennial schools was started under INTACH in 2018 by two trainees from Nitte institute of Architecture. Of the 25 to 30 schools identified, 19 are listed and architectural documents of eight are prepared. The recent demolition of Government School at Puttur gave the motivation to present these centennial schools as an exhibition.

Subhas Chandra Basu, Convener of INTACH, Mangaluru Chapter, welcomed the gathering. Sharvani Bhat introduced the guests.

For details contact:

· Subhas Basu (Convener INTACH): 8762368048

· Nemiraj Shetty: 9986366355