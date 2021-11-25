Intensify vaccination drive to improve 2nd dose coverage: CM Bommai

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday instructed the Deputy Commissioners to intensify the Covid vaccination drive to improve state’s coverage of 2nd dose vaccination.

Bommai who held a video conference with Deputy Commissioners of the districts to review the progress of Covid vaccination drive said, “state has achieved 90% coverage of first dose and the extent of coverage of second dose stands at 57%. The second dose coverage should touch 70% by the end of December.”

Bengaluru Urban district tops the list white Kalaburagi is at the bottom. Deputy Commissioners should devote atleast one hour daily for vaccination programme and constitute teams to visit the villages to convince the people to get vaccinated, Bommai instructed.

The Chief Minister cautioned against any complacency in vaccination drive in the backdrop of reduction in Covid cases. The cases are again on the rise in many countries. “We should not give scope for a third wave here,” he said.