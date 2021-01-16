Spread the love



















‘Intensive Covid-19 Vaccination Drive in DK/Mangaluru will Start from January 18 – DC

Mangaluru: Addressing the media persons, Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Dr K V Rajendra said, “Intensive Covid-19 vaccination drive will begin in Dakshina Kannada district on 18 January. Vaccines will be administered to identified beneficiaries at six centres as part of the inaugural on Saturday. Vaccines will be administered at Wenlock District Hospital, Surathkal Urban Health Centre and taluk hospitals in Bantwal, Belthangady, Puttur and Sullia between 9am and 5pm. While only 600 people registered from the healthcare sector will be administered vaccine shots at six centres on Saturday, the district will commence intensified drive on January 18, wherein vaccination will be held at 89 government centres and 17 private hospitals in the district”.

He further said, “The district has 52,381 beneficiaries from the healthcare sector, including 10,212 from government hospitals and 42,169 from the private sector, who have registered for the vaccination in the first phase. We have given opportunities for private hospitals and clinics to enrol receptionists, cleaning staff, drivers and others for the vaccination drive. In addition, students from nursing colleges also have been enrolled for vaccination. The district has received 24,500 doses of Covishield, which is sufficient to cover 50% of the registered beneficiaries. Based on requirement, the government will supply additional doses”.

It may take a maximum two minutes to vaccinate an individual. However, all beneficiaries will have to remain at the observation room for 30 minutes after the vaccination to check for the side effects. We have set up a medical team to deal with the adverse effect of the vaccines and ambulances will also be stationed at the vaccination centres. In the second phase, in addition to officials from rural development and panchayat raj, revenue, police departments, and urban local bodies, those who are above 50 years and those suffering from comorbidities will also be covered” added DC.

“While enrolment for the second phase has begun and needs to be completed by January 20, the government is yet to issue guidelines on registering people above 50 years and those suffering from comorbidity. A dedicated control room for vaccination drive for the district will be opened at Mangaluru Smart City Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) shortly. An awareness drive including street plays will be held at various locations to make people follow Covid-19 guidelines strictly. Local bodies have been directed to cancel the licence of traders if they are found violating norms” said DC Dr Rajendra K V.

District Health Officer Dr Ramachandra Bairy was also present during the conference.