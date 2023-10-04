Inter-district gang of robbers busted

Mangaluru: The city police have successfully busted an inter-district gang of robbers by arresting four of the five-member team on Tuesday.

The accused are Raghu S,30, Pramod V, H Ravikiran,23, Davala Sab H,25, and Manjunath,29, all from Davanagere district. While Raghu was arrested by the Mulki police on September 19, four others were held on Tuesday. The police have seized two two-wheelers, a car and 39.7g of gold (karimani), worth Rs 7.6 lakh from the accused.

City police commissioner Anupam Agrawal said a case of robbery by a four-member gang, that stole karimani of 40g of gold from a woman from a house in Bellayoor village, was reported at Mulki police station on September 17. A case was registered based on a complaint filed by Vasanthi Shetty. Meanwhile, a case of two-wheeler theft was also reported on the same day at Chandramoulishwara bus stand in Mulki police station limits. A case was registered based on a complaint filed by N Sooryaprakash.

A Mulki police team led PSI Maruthi P had arrested Raghu and seized the two-wheeler he used to commit the crime, near Punarooru checkpost. The court had sent Raghu to judicial custody. On Tuesday, Mulki police inspector Vidyadhar DB and team found two two-wheelers and a car moving suspiciously at Punaroor.

During interrogation, the police team found that the four travelling in two-wheelers and car were part of the gang, the commissioner said.

