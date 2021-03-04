Spread the love



















Inter-faith couple in UP attempts suicide

Lucknow: An interfaith couple attempted suicide by consuming an overdose of sleeping pills, after the man was accused of luring the woman under the new anti-conversion law.

According to reports, a woman went missing from her Jankipuram residence on Tuesday, following which her father lodged a case under the anti-conversion law against a man belonging to another community.

SHO, Jankipuram, Brijesh Singh said: “One Vijay Prakash, a resident of Jankipuram, lodged a complaint against a youth Shahrukh ,26, accusing him of luring away his daughter Dipti, 24, to change her religion for marriage. Prakash said his daughter was missing Tuesday night. We lodged an FIR of kidnapping, abducting or inducing the woman to compel her for marriage, and under anti-conversion law.”

Police started conducting raids to locate the couple and Shahrukh’s family said they would cooperate in finding the two.

On Wednesday evening, the family of the accused called officials and informed them that they were bringing the couple to the police station.

“During questioning, Shahrukh and Dipti said they were adults and wanted to marry each other. We noticed that both were very drowsy and on checking, we recovered a suicide note from Shahrukh’s pocket,” said Singh.

The interfaith couple had consumed an overdose of sleeping pills following which the police rushed them to Balrampur hospital.

A similar suicide note was found on Dipti’s person, stating that they had taken a poisonous substance to end their lives.

Both are now stable and out of danger.

“Once they get better, we will interrogate them and verify the allegations,” the police official said.