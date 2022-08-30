Inter-Modal Station in Katra to facilitate pilgrims visiting Mata Vaishno Devi Temple



New Delhi: National Highways Logistics Management Limited (NHLML) and Katra Development Authority have joined hands for development of Inter-Modal Station in Katra to improve the travelling experience of pilgrims visiting Mata Vaishno Devi Temple.

“Improving Passenger Infrastructure Development across the nation, witnessed the MoU signing ceremony between NHLML and Katra Development Authority,” Union Road Transport and Highway Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Tuesday as a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between the two agencies.

As part of the initiative, Inter Modal Station is being developed in Katra to improve the travelling experience of Pilgrims who are visiting Mata Vaishno Devi Temple. The Government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is developing Inter Modal Stations across the country for improving passenger infrastructure development across the nation,” said the Minister.

The Inter-Modal Station (IMS) will come up as a terminal infrastructure integrating various transportation modes of rail, road, air (helipad), bus, auto rickshaws, taxis and private vehicles at a single hub for seamless movement of people from one mode to another.

Moreover, it will also result in development of commercial infrastructure and add to the tourism potential of the place besides helping upscale the socio-economic profile of Katra and its adjoining areas.

