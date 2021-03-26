Spread the love



















Inter-Parish Badminton Tournament (Diocese Level) ‘ E.C.D CUP 2021’ on 18th April 2021, at Father Muller Indoor Badminton Stadium, Kankanady, Mangaluru



Mangaluru : ICYM Episcopal City Deanery to organize an Inter-Parish Badminton tournament for the Catholic community of Mangalore Diocese. Badminton is a sport that is enjoyed by both the young and old. Be it playing in our own backyard or on a professional level, this sport is a full-body workout. As vibrant members of the ICYM Episcopal City Deanery, we have planned to organize an Interparish Badminton tournament, “ECD CUP 2021”, on the 18th of April 2021, open to the Catholic community of Mangalore Diocese. It will be held at Father Muller Indoor Stadium, Kankanady, Mangaluru.

We look to provide a platform for our Catholic community to come together and exhibit their talents. And so, for this tournament, we have age categories from 16 years to above 55. We cordially invite the members of the various parishes of our diocese to come and participate.

Rules and Regulations of the tournament:

1. A Minimum of 8 entries are required for a given category (Prize money will be reduced if any category has less than 8 entries)

2. The last date for registration is 10th April.

3. Knockout round.

4. Mavis 350 shuttle will be used.

5. Non-Marking shoes are Mandatory. The Registrations done cannot be cancelled or transferred.

6. Organizers and referees’ decision is final.

7. A Player can participate in only one event.

8. Players should participate in their age category.

9. Mix doubles are not allowed.

10. The Match fixtures will be communicated to all players by 15th of April.

11. The players must follow the COVID – 19 protocol issued by the government.

12. Entry will be considered only upon payment of entry fees

For Registration and Queries Kindly Contact Sanjay D’souza,Convenor : +91 8105177161