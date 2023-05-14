Inter-state arms supplier nabbed in Delhi, 10 pistols recovered

A 23-year-old inter-state arms trafficker was arrested for supplying illegal weapons to criminals in Delhi and surrounding areas, a Delhi Police official said on Sunday, adding that 10 pistols were recovered from his possession.



The accused was identified as Shivam Prajapati, a resident of district Satna in Madhya Pradesh.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Rajiv Ranjan Singh said that specific information was received that an illicit firearms trafficker Shivam had procured firearms from one Amit Yadav, a resident of Rewa, MP and was on his way to Delhi to deliver the consignment to one of his contacts.

“As per information, a trap was laid near the SunDial Park, under Barapullah Flyover on May 6 at around 6 p.m. and Shivam was apprehended. On search, 10 pistols of .32 bore were recovered from the possession of the accused and he was booked under the relevant sections of Arms Act,” said Singh.

On interrogation, it was revealed that Shivam through one of his relatives, came in contact with a firearms supplier Amit and decided to work for him to earn easy money.

“Amit has been supplying illegal weapons for a long time and has many cases of firearms trafficking against him. He is also wanted in a case of Arms Act of PS Special Cell. Amit is also involved in a murder case of Civil Lines police station in Rewa registered in 2020,” said the official, adding that further investigation is underway to arrest the main supplier.

