Inter-State ATM Skimming gang of Four Arrested in Mangaluru

Mangaluru: The Cyber Crime Police arrested four persons for skimming ATMs on February 24.

The arrested have been identified as Gladwin Jinto Joy alias Jintu (37), Abdul Majid (27) and Rahul T S (24), all from Kerala, and Dinesh Singh Rawat (44) from New Delhi.

According to the police, from November 2021 till date, the accused collected the data from the Bank of India, Kulai ATM, Canara Bank of India ATMs in Chilimbi, Nagori and Capitanio and the SBI ATM at Mangaladevi and prepared fake ATM cards. They then used those cards in Delhi, Bengaluru, Mysuru, Kasargod, Madikeri and Goa and withdrew money without the account holders’ knowledge.

In this connection, 22 cases were registered in the Cyber Crime Police station.

On February 24, the ATM skimming gang of four were arrested by the cybercrime police. The police seized the Skimming device, 2 cars, ATM cards, five mobile phones, 2 Apple watches, all worth Rs 25 lakh, from their possession.

Under the direction of Police Commissioner Shashi Kumar and the able guidance of DCP Law and order Hariram Shanker and DCP Crime and Traffic Vinay Goanker, the Cyber Crime Police carried out the operation.