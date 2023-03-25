Interaction with MP of Rajya Sabha Dr Sudhanshu Trivedi by KCCI Members

Mangaluru: Dr Sudhanshu Trivedi, Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha & BJP National Spokesperson called on KCCI Office Bearers along with other Board of Directors and other Chairman of subcommittees of KCCI at the Meeting Hall of KCCI on 24th March 2023 at 04.00 p.m. KCCI President M. Ganesh Kamath welcomed Dr Sudhanshu Trivedi and briefed him about the Chamber’s role in the development of the Dakshina Kannada region and various activities the chamber initiated for the benefit of trade and commerce in the region. He further added that given that Dakshina Kannada contributes significantly to the State’s revenue and also ranks high in terms of various compliance, there is a naturally high expectation that the Central government gives enough attention towards the overall development of this region.

Various concerns and suggestions were put forward in the meeting by the KCCI. The copies of the memorandums submitted by KCCI earlier to the Central government officials were handed over to him. Snapshot of the same as follows.

1) Long pending hassle of road connectivity between Mangaluru and Bengaluru highway via Shiradi Ghat which is still in a dilapidated condition much to the surprise even after Union Minister, Nitin Gadkari ensured the chamber with better road connectivity favouring exim trade and also the general public during his visit to Mangaluru in February last year. KCCI requested immediate action before the monsoon hits.

2) Request to implement the Amnesty Scheme for the initial lapses due to frequent changes in Acts, rules, notifications, and circulars. A Memorandum was addressed to the Finance Minister, Smt. Nirmala Sitaraman in September 2022.

3) Inclusion of MSME under Section 53(1)(b) of IBC, 2016 for preference of payment. KCCI had requested the Finance Minister, Smt. Nirmala Sitaraman to amend the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 and include MSME dues under Clause (b) of sub-section 1 of Section 53 on par with the workmen’s dues.

4) Requesting clarity regarding issues faced by exporters concerning refund claims under GST was addressed to the Finance Minister, Smt. Nirmala Sitaraman.

5) Request for the reopening of the office of the Joint Commissioner of Central Tax (Appeals) and Commissioner of Central Tax (Appeals) at Mangalore which is currently in Belagavi. This has created a huge inconvenience for the taxpayers to travel to Belagavi. The memorandum was sent to the Finance Minister, Smt. Nirmala Sitaraman in December 2022.

6) Request to include Mangaluru, in the list of Host City for the G20 Meeting addressed to Dr Subramanyan Jaishankar, Minister for External Affairs.

7) Request for a reduction in GST rates on religious institutions which are registered under income tax. The memorandum was sent to the Finance Minister, Smt. Nirmala Sitaraman in February 2023.

8) Suggested Finance Act 2023 through a post-budget memorandum submitted to the Finance Minister, Smt. Nirmala Sitaraman.

9) Suggested re-look at the tax to be charged for the tourist to International destinations from the present 5% to 20% which would hamper travel to foreign countries.

10) Also informed Dr Sudhanshu Trivedi about the poor rail connectivity between Mangaluru- Bengaluru which takes around a minimum of 12 hours to reach the destination of just 353 km. And during monsoons, it further worsens due to landslides, etc. Bringing Dakshina Kannada under one Railway zone would augur well for the overall development of the region, the Chamber opined.

