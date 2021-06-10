Spread the love



















Interactive Session by KCCI with Shri Bhaskar Rao, IPS

Mangaluru : “The Business and community of Industrialists of Mangaluru should feel ownership of various institutions like New Mangalore Port, Airport which their forefathers had worked so hard to establish. This will spearhead the growth of this region by leaps and bounds.” said Shri Bhaskar Rao IPS addressing an interactive session of the members of the Kanara Chambers of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), Mangaluru, at Hotel Ocean Pearl Mangaluru on 10th June 2021.

The Additional Director General of Police for Railways and Former Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru City applauded Kanara Chambers of Commerce and Industry for taking an active role in the development of the region including its active push for establishing an IT Park in Mangalore. He advised the gathering that Mangaluru being part of the coastal region needs to develop the entire coastal region from Karwar to Mangaluru. He informed that the KCCI should produce leaders to be role models to Bengaluru and the rest of the country by its visionary leadership towards the development of the region and the country. The last known pandemic that hit the world in the 1920s led to revolutionary changes in the way of life of people. Hence, we should take positive things from the current pandemic to achieve greater heights in business and trade, he added.

The Commissioner of Police, Shri N. Shashi Kumar also addressed the members. The Deputy Commissioner of Police, Shri Hariram Shankar, Chairman of International Affairs & CSR Committee of Federation of Karnataka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FKCCI), Bengaluru Dr. V.G Kiran Kumar was also present.

Earlier The Vice President of KCCI, Shri Shashidhar Pai Maroor welcomed and introduced the Chief Guest Shri Bhaskar Rao, IPS. The Vice President appraised the members present about innovative ways of handling assignments by Shri Bhaskar Rao and his achievements along with social causes taken by him. The Hon. Treasurer of KCCI Shri Ganesh Kamath delivered the vote of thanks. The interaction was conducted following the requisite Covid protocol.

